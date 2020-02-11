Win of freebies over issues: Anil Vij on Delhi election

As the trends suggest an easy return to power for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital, Haryana Minister Anil Vij has termed the poll outcome as the victory of 'freebies over issues'. "In the Delhi election, the issues have lost. Freebies have won," Vij's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, reads.

His tweet comes as the trends, five hours after the counting process began, show the AAP leading on 57 seats as compared to BJP's lead on 13 seats. AAP has also been able to maintain a sizeable lead of more than 14 per cent in the vote share over the BJP, according to the website of the Election Commission at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began at 8 am today amid tight security. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)

