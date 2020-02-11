DMK greets Kejriwal, says 'growth' trumps communal politics

DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesdaygreeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the Aam AadmiParty's massive win in the Assembly elections in the nationalcapital and said it was a vindication of development politics

Taking to twitter to congratulate Kejriwal, Stalin said:"I congratulate @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty for forminggovernment yet again in Delhi, on a massive mandate

This is a clear vindication that development trumpscommunal politics. Federal rights and regional aspirationsmust be strengthened in the interest of our country." Riding on its development agenda, the Arvind Kejriwal-ledAam Aadmi Party was set for a resounding victory in the Delhiassembly elections to retain power for a third term.

