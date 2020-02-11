Delhi has said Kejriwal is 'not a terrorist', Hindustan saved: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said the country has been saved with the people of Delhi giving a befitting reply to the BJP, which had called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist". "We have been saying since beginning that the upcoming polls will be fought on the basis of work done by us and it is too early. First of all, I want to thank the people of Delhi for giving a befitting reply to the BJP," Singh told reporters.

"Hindustan has been saved (India has been saved). People of Delhi showed that despite BJP leaders putting all force behind it (election campaign), the son of Delhi won. "Amit Shah has been shown that the son of Delhi has won and the people of Delhi have voted for the development and progress and that is the way forward," he said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading on 62 seats while the BJP on eight, according to the Election Commission (EC). "The two crore families of Delhi have now said that their son Arvind Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a staunch nationalist. I salute the people of Delhi for giving AAP such a massive mandate," Singh said in a tweet.

The AAP leader was referring to remarks made by BJP MP Parvesh Verma at a poll rally. Verma had called Kejriwal a "terrorist" over his alleged support to an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in south Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. "Despite BJP leaders putting all their force behind it (election campaign), the son of Delhi won. Amit Shah has been shown that the son of Delhi has won and the people of Delhi have voted for the development and progress," said Singh, referring to Kejriwal.

Singh was addressing party workers at the AAP headquarters here. According to the EC's website, Kejriwal was leading from the New Delhi constituency. He reached the party office as the counting got underway.

Counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning 70 constituencies. Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly was held on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

