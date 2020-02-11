Ker CM congragulates Kejriwal for AAP victory in Delhi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday congratulated his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's "resounding victory" in assembly elections, saying let it be a harbinger for inclusive politics in the country. Vijayan said the Delhi poll result could be considered as a "reaction of the people towards the continuing communal polarisation of the BJP-led NDA and its anti-people policies.

"Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty on a resounding victory in Delhi elections. Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country," he tweeted. Vijayan later told reporters that the Congress party needs to learn "some lessons" from the Delhi polls.

"They were not ready to join hands with the AAP. We need to understand the reality that the people are accepting those who provide an alternative to the BJP's "anti-people agenda".

This is what that has happened in Delhi. Under the able leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Admi Party has registered a resounding and an inspirational victory in Delhi," Vijayan said here. The Aam Aadmi Party looked set for a second term in Delhi with the party leading in 63 seats of the 70 as votes polled in the last week's elections were counted..

