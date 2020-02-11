Left Menu
Delhi elections not disappointing, seats and vote share increased, says Telangana BJP leader

BJP leader and president of party's Hyderabad unit N. Ramachander Rao on Tuesday said that the Delhi elections were not that disappointing for BJP as the number of seats and votes share has increased.

  • ANI
  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 16:52 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 16:52 IST
Telangana BJP leader Ramchander Rao talking to ANI about the emerging trends of Delhi Assembly elections here on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader and president of party's Hyderabad unit N. Ramachander Rao on Tuesday said that the Delhi elections were not that disappointing for BJP as the number of seats and votes share has increased. Speaking to ANI, Rao, who is also an MLC said, "The Delhi election is not that disappointing for BJP. The number of seats and votes share has increased. All the anti-BJP forces, like Congress, at the cost of its survival and existence had voted for AAP to prevent BJP."

"The local issues were more prominent. Therefore, BJP will now make retrospection and where we went wrong," he added. AAP has surged ahead of the nearest rival BJP by getting over 53 per cent polled votes as per the details on the website of Election Commission of India (ECI) at 1.22 pm.

The counting of votes is currently underway at 21 centres across the country amid tight security. The voting for 70 seats of Delhi assembly took place on February 8. As per the latest trends, AAP has won 11 seats and is leading on 52 others. The BJP has won one seat and is leading on six, out of the total 70 seats. (ANI)

