The CPI(M) on Tuesday claimed that over Rs 4,000 crore arrears in Goods and Services Tax (GST) share was due to Tamil Nadu from the Centre and accused the ruling AIADMK in the State of not putting pressure to get it besides other pending central funds. The party alleged that several states were cash-strapped as the Centre was encroaching on states' areas of revenue.

Tamil Nadu was reeling under a debt burden of approximately Rs four lakh crore, the Marxist party claimed. In a resolution passed at its state committee meeting, the CPI (M) said: "Rs 4,073 crore of arrears in GST share is due to Tamil Nadu." Also, Central transfers and Union government's share in funding higher education of backward classes was not yet released and Tamil Nadu was being betrayed, it alleged.

"The state committee urges the Centre to come forward to release Tamil Nadu's share of pending funds and make appropriate allocation for state projects," the left party said. Despite a severe financial crunch and although the Centre has not released Tamil Nadu's share of funds, the ruling AIADMK has "neither urged the Centre for release of funds nor criticised the Union government," it said.

The resolution condemned the AIADMK government, alleging that despite the Centre's betrayal, the state government maintained silence due to its selfishness. Another resolution asked the state government to urge the Centre to take appropriate steps to protect reservation rights in the wake of a Supreme Court order.

The apex court has said states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions. The two-day state committee meeting ended on Tuesday..

