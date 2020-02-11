Kejriwal visits Hanuman Temple as AAP sweeps Delhi polls

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, who is also set to take over as Chief Minister of Delhi for a third consecutive time, on Tuesday visited the revered Lord Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place. He offered prayers at the temple along with his wife and children. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who got re-elected from Patparganj assembly constituency, also accompanied Kejriwal during the temple visit.

The ruling AAP is poised to sweep the Delhi polls having won 32 seats already and leading in 31 others. Kejriwal, who re-contested from New Delhi, is leading by over 21000 votes.

"I sought blessings from Lord Hanuman for the prosperity of Delhi and the country," the Chief Minister told reporters. The AAP leader had last visited the temple on February 7, a day before the voting for Delhi Assembly elections.

After the visit, the BJP leader Manoj Tewari had termed him "nakli bhakt", saying he removed his shoes and held a garland for the deity in the same hand. Kejriwal had slammed the BJP leader over his reaction. "Ever since I chanted Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel, the BJP people are constantly mocking me. Yesterday I went to the Hanuman Temple. Today BJP leaders are saying that the temple was defiled by my visit. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to everyone. God bless everyone, even those in BJP," Kejriwal had said in a tweet. (ANI)

