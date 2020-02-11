Happy that BJP's balloon is being punctured: Chidambaram on Delhi poll results
Claiming that BJP deserved to be defeated in Delhi Assembly polls, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said it was good that "BJP's balloon is being punctured". "The BJP deserved to be defeated. Delhi has people from all state of India. It represents India. We are very happy that BJP's balloon is being punctured," said Chidambaram while speaking to ANI outside Parliament.
Accepting his party's defeat, the former Union finance minister said: "We recognise that Congress is weak. But that does not mean we will not contest elections. Those who fought the election will learn lessons and build the party." By 6.55 pm, the AAP had bagged 46 seats and was leading on 16. The BJP had won five seats and was leading on three. The Congress drew a blank. The counting of votes started at 8 am on Tuesday at 21 designated centres amid tight security. (ANI)
