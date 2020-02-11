Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chaos in West Bengal Assembly over absence of ministers, oppn

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:51 IST
Chaos in West Bengal Assembly over absence of ministers, oppn

Congress and CPI(M) MLAs walked out of the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday after TMC's Tapas Roy dissed opposition legislators who were protesting over the absence of ministers in the House. As proceedings of the House began for the second half at 1.30 pm, around 40 CPI(M) and Congress MLAs raised a storm, asking why no minister was present.

Roy, who is the minister of state for parliamentary affairs, entered the House talking on his mobile phone amid the furore. As the protesting MLAs asked him the reason behind his delay in coming to the House, a feisty Roy said, "What is the fuss all about?" Following this, the Congress and CPI(M) MLAs demanded the minister's apology, even as he refused, with speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay saying, "What has happened is not appropriate." Soon after this, the CPI(M) and Congress MLAs staged the walkout. However, BJP MLA Manoj Tigga, who was present in the House, did not join the other opposition parties in staging the walkout, nor did he take part in the debate.

CPI(M) legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty said the opposition felt insulted over the conduct of the minister. Speaking to reporters outside the House, Congress leader Asit Mitra said the "aggressive way" in which Roy charged towards the opposition MLAs showed the "autocratic nature" of the Mamata Banerjee government.

Discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor's address to the Assembly at the beginning of the Budget session started in the second half with empty opposition benches. The opposition MLAs returned to the House at 2.45 pm after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee requested them to participate in the debate.

Chatterjee said an unexpected situation happened which marred the sanctity of the House. He said that he spoke to Roy and some opposition MLAs, and both sides hoped such incidents should not happen again. Later he told reporters that he was happy with the opposition responding to the request of joining the debate.

"Assembly is the place for debate, for protest but that should be in a controlled manner. The opposition was prepared to take part in the debate and then there was some emotional outbursts as we all are human beings and they decided to walk out. I am happy that the situation ended on a positive note," he said. In an apparent reference to Roy, Chatterjee said that there was no harm in saying sorry if someone is hurt by any comments.

Taking part in the debate, Congress's Mitra slammed the government's claims of law and order improvement in the state. Later, a comment made by him was expunged from the House records. CPI(M)'s Ashok Bhattacharya said in his address that both the TMC government in the state and that of the BJP at the Centre are flouting constitutional norms and acting in an "arrogant manner"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

World must consider coronavirus 'public enemy number one' -WHO

The World Health Organization asked countries to be as aggressive as possible in fighting the newly named COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday.If the world doesnt want to wake up and consider the virus as public enemy number one, I dont think we...

Syrian army says it will respond to Turkish attacks

The Syrian army said on Tuesday it would respond to attacks by Turkish forces who it said were trying to halt army advances in the last rebel bastion in northwest Syria.In a statement, the army accused Ankara of escalating violations of Syr...

INSIGHT-Tehran-backed Hezbollah steps in to guide Iraqi militias in Soleimani's wake

Shortly after Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, the Tehran-backed Lebanese organization Hezbollah urgently met with Iraqi militia leaders, seeking to unite them in the face of a huge void left...

Fencing set to make debut in Khelo India at University Games

Fencing is set to make its debut in Khelo India at the University Games, which will take place in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1 this year. Fencers from across the country will now get a huge platform after being included in the Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020