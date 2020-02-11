Silent protest observed at Shaheen Bagh today

A silent protest was observed at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday as trends showed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) galloping towards a landslide victory in Delhi as the day progressed. Protesters were seen holding placards reading, "Silent protest today. We don't support any party."

Besides this, the protesters were seen with placards against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). A large number of people have been protesting against the CAA and NRC at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area for around two months now.

By 8.30 pm, the AAP had won 55 seats and was leading on another seven. (ANI)

