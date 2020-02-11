Will contest all upcoming Maharashtra local polls: AAP leader

Elated by its massive victory inthe Delhi Assembly polls, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader onTuesday said it would contest all upcoming local polls inMaharashtra

The AAP delivered a crushing defeat to the BJP in theDelhi Assembly polls, results of which were declared today

Preeti Sharma Menon, national executive Member of AAPin Maharashtra said, "AAP Maharashtra has decided to contestall forthcoming local elections, including BMC, replicatingDelhi model of pragmatism, performance and people centricpolicies." She said the party was trying to get connected withlike minded people to put a force together to counter theestablished political parties.

