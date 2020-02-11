Left Menu
New Delhi Legislative Assembly to have 16 first-time MLAs, all from AAP

  Updated: 11-02-2020 22:49 IST
The new Delhi Legislative Assembly will have 16 first-time MLAs, all from the Aam Aadmi Party, including Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey. Atishi, who was fielded from Kalkaji, won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Dharambir Singh by a margin of 11,393 votes. She unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections last year from the East Delhi constituency against BJP's Gautam Gambhir.

Chadha, who had also registered victory from Rajinder Nagar, defeated his BJP rival Sardar R P Singh by a margin of 20,058 votes. He too had contested from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat but lost to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. Pandey, who also unsuccessfully contested from the Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat in 2019, won the Timarpur seat by a margin of over 24,000 votes.

In 2017, Pandey had resigned from the post of AAP's Delhi unit convener after the party's drubbing in the MCD polls. Former Congress leader Rajkumari Dhillon, who joined the AAP ahead of the Delhi polls, won the Hari Nagar seat and defeated BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by a margin of over 20,000 votes.

AAP's Preeti Tomar, who contested from the Tri Nagar seat, defeated BJP's Tilak Ram Gupta by a margin of over 10,700 votes. Her husband Jitender Tomar was the sitting AAP MLA from Tri Nagar. He had won the seat in 2015 with a margin of 22,311 votes.

In January this year, the Delhi High Court had set aside the 2015 election of her husband, for allegedly giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers. Following this, the party decided to field Preeti from the constituency. AAP's Kondli candidate Kuldeep Kumar defeated his BJP rival Raj Kumar by a margin of 17,907 votes while Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat of the AAP trumped BJP's Ram Chander Chawriya from Sultanpur Majra, a reserved seat by a margin of 48,052 votes.

Abdul Rehman (Seelampur), Surendra Kumar (Gokalpur), Jai Bhagwan (Bawana) Raaj Kumar Anand (Patel Nagar), Rohit Kumar (Trilokpuri) were also among the first-time MLAs. Senior Congress leader Mahabal Mishra's son Vinay Mishra, who was fielded by the AAP from Dwarka constituency, also won the seat by a margin of over 14,300 votes by defeating BJP's Parduymn Rajput.

AAP's Virender Singh Kandyan, who contested from Delhi Cantt, and Darampal Lakada, AAP's candidate from Mundka, are also among the new faces.

