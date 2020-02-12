Businessman Andrew Yang to end presidential bid - CNN
Businessman Andrew Yang will suspend his bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. president, according to a report by CNN.
Yang, who ran for president despite having no political background, surprised political observers by qualifying for debates and remaining in the contest longer than veteran politicians.
