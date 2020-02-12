U.S. Senator Bennet drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential race

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, a moderate who has stressed improving education for Americans, abandoned his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday.

Bennet, 55, told supporters shortly after polls closed in New Hampshire that it was "fitting" to end his presidential effort in the state, where he had actively campaigned.

