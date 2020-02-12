Nadda to hold meeting of BJP general secretaries
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting with the general secretaries of the party today evening. The issues that would be discussed in the meeting are not yet known.
Yesterday, the BJP faced a massive debacle in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Delhi. The ruling Aam Admi Party scored a landslide victory for the second time in a row as it swept aside both BJP, which was again restricted to single digits and Congress which could not win a single seat.
AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member assembly, five seats short of its 2015 tally when it had won 67 seats. The BJP won eight seats, five more than its tally in the previous election. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
