Nadda to hold meeting of BJP general secretaries

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting with the general secretaries of the party today evening. The issues that would be discussed in the meeting are not yet known.

Yesterday, the BJP faced a massive debacle in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Delhi. The ruling Aam Admi Party scored a landslide victory for the second time in a row as it swept aside both BJP, which was again restricted to single digits and Congress which could not win a single seat.

AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member assembly, five seats short of its 2015 tally when it had won 67 seats. The BJP won eight seats, five more than its tally in the previous election. (ANI)

