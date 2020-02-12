Left Menu
Development News Edition

Political ad spending surges; Facebook dominates digital: survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 16:55 IST
Political ad spending surges; Facebook dominates digital: survey

Washington, Feb 12 (AFP) Political ad spending is surging for the US election, with digital campaigns -- led by Facebook -- accounting for nearly one-fifth of the total, researchers said Wednesday. A report by eMarketer predicted total campaign media spending jumping 63 per cent from four years ago to USD 6.89 billion, attributing the rise to the "intensity" of the presidential race as well as many congressional contests.

The forecast for the 2019-2020 election cycle covers spending on federal, state and local ads, including political action committee ads for candidates and lobbying activities. Political ad spending, which is generally highest during presidential campaigns, is likely to be a record, according to eMarketer.

"The highly partisan political environment is driving more Americans to donate money to their preferred candidates than in past election seasons, which in turn is funnelling more money into advertising," the eMarketer report said. Television will account for the largest share of political advertising at USD 4.5 billion or 66 per cent of the total, taking away some dollars from print and radio, the survey found.

"Despite cord-cutting and declining viewership, TV still offers strong reach, particularly among older Americans who are likely to vote," said eMarketer analyst Eric Haggstrom. Digital political ad spending meanwhile is expected to grow more than 200 per cent from the past presidential election to USD 1.34 billion, and will account for 19.4 per cent of the total.

"One of the key benefits of digital advertising over TV is its targeting capabilities," Haggstrom said. "Granular demographic, audience and list-based targeting allows political advertisers to efficiently reach the right people with the right message."

Facebook is expected to take in nearly 60 per cent of digital dollars, according to eMarketer, with 18 per cent for Google and 22 per cent for other online services. "Facebook offers reach, targeting capabilities and ease of use that appeal to political advertisers," Haggstrom said.

"Candidates can more quickly and easily send ads to potential supporters compared with TV or radio. In a competitive election, timeliness, efficiency and relevancy are incredibly important."

Online platforms have faced pressure to curb political misinformation -- including from candidate ads -- but have taken different approaches. Twitter has banned all political candidate ads and Google has placed limits on "microtargeting" of specific demographic groups, while Facebook has taken a mostly hands-off approach to political advertising.

Most of the money spent on Google is for YouTube video ads, according to eMarketer. "YouTube is popular because campaigns can run the same or similar ads that they are running on TV, while reaching a different audience," Haggstrom said. (AFP) RUP

RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Letter bombs explode in ABN Amro, Ricoh offices in Netherlands, no injuries

Two letter bombs exploded in the Netherlands on Wednesday, one at an ABN Amro bank mail-sorting office in Amsterdam and the other 225 km 140 miles away in a mail room of Japanese electronics group Ricoh , police said.Police reported no inju...

Islamist militant Krekar to be extradited from Norway to Italy

An Iraqi Kurdish Islamist suspected of plotting attacks in Europe and the Middle East will be extradited from Norway to Italy, the Justice Ministry in Oslo said on Wednesday. Najmuddin Faraj Ahmad, better known as Mullah Krekar, a former le...

Charge sheet filed in Rakesh Asthana bribery case, CBI informs HC

The CBI informed the Delhi High Court Wednesday that it has filed a charge sheet in the bribery case allegedly involving its then special director Rakesh Asthana. The high court was hearing CBIs pending application in which it had sought mo...

To fight coronavirus, disinfectant tunnel in China sprays industrial workers

A company in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing has built a tunnel to spray employees at an industrial complex with disinfectant before they begin work, according to a local media report, as the country battles a coronavirus outbrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020