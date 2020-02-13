Minister seeks info on project to Mumbai CP's family-run firm,

A day after Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve acknowledged that his family-run firm had been given a project to digitise the city police's records, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmkh on Thursday sought details of the project and called Barve for a meeting. The minister gave this information to reporters.

"I have sought details of the project and called Barve for a meeting today," he said. The project was awarded to the firm, CrispQ Information Technologies Pvt Ltd, owned by Barve's son Sumukh Barve and wife Sharmila Barve, by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government for five years.

Earlier in the day, Deshmukh met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at 'Matoshree', the latter's residence in Bandra. However, what transpired at the meeting could not be known.

The project, awarded by the previous BJP government in before the assembly elections in October last year, did not take off due to some technical issues. On Wednesday, Barve had acknowledged that the firm owned by his son and wife was given the project to digitise the city police's records, but said that the services were offered free of cost and there was "no question" of any financial gain.

The firm, CrispQ Information Technologies Pvt Ltd, offered its services "free of cost and there was no question of any financial gains to it", Barve had told PTI. "The company had offered its service pro bono and it was for the benefit of the Mumbai Police," he said.

Barve retires from service on February 29..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.