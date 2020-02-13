Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sinn Fein seeks talks with Fianna Fail on forming new Irish government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 16:51 IST
UPDATE 1-Sinn Fein seeks talks with Fianna Fail on forming new Irish government
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Left-wing nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Thursday it had formally requested talks with center-right rival Fianna Fail to discuss options for forming a new Irish government following an inconclusive election last weekend. The request puts pressure on Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, whose party has 38 seats in the 160-seat parliament, to clarify his position on a possible tie-up with Sinn Fein, which has 37 seats.

Sinn Fein, Fianna Fail and the center-right Fine Gael Party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar secured just under a quarter of seats in parliament each, meaning it will be hard to form a government unless at least two of the three cooperate. Surveys showed that voters rejected the traditional parties over the key campaign issues of healthcare and the high cost and low availability of housing, won over by Sinn Fein's high-spending promises and a pledge to freeze residential rents.

During the election campaign, Martin ruled out doing a deal with Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), but in the immediate aftermath of the vote, he refused to completely exclude the possibility. "Micheal Martin has said 'I am a democrat, I listen to the people and I respect the decision of the people', so he knows that the people have voted for change," Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said in a statement to announce that the formal request had been made.

"There is an obligation on all of us to act urgently," she added. Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have long shunned Sinn Fein, citing policy differences and the party's historic links to the IRA, which fought British rule in Northern Ireland for decades in a conflict in which some 3,600 people were killed before a 1998 peace deal.

Both parties are also opposed to Sinn Fein's high-spending promises, its pledge to scrap property tax and plans to hike income taxes on high earners they say would discourage foreign multinationals that employ one-in-10 Irish workers. There are open divisions among Fianna Fail lawmakers over talking to Sinn Fein. Two members of parliament, one a senior member of Martin's front bench, strongly ruled it out on Thursday ahead of the party's first meeting since the election.

The Irish Times newspaper said Martin was expected to rule out such a coalition. The two lawmakers, Niall Collins and newly elected Cathal Crowe suggested that Fianna Fail could instead lead a minority government similar to the previous administration Varadkar led via a co-operation deal with then main opposition Fianna Fail.

"There are a number of minority type administrations that could be put together with each of the three parties involved and essentially underscoring a confidence and supply arrangement," Collins told national broadcaster RTE. "It just doesn't all come around to Fianna Fail here to fix the problem."

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have dominated Irish politics since it broke from British rule nearly a century ago. Fine Gael has ruled out governing with Sinn Fein. Varadkar said during the campaign that he would consider entering a full coalition with Fianna Fail for the first time. He added on Wednesday that he would be willing to help form a government if Sinn Fein fails to do so.

Rating agency S&P Global, which handed EU-member Ireland back its double-A sovereign debt rating in November, said in a note that the election was unlikely to sway economic policy, regardless of the outcome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Letter bomb causes 'small explosion' at ING office in Amsterdam

A letter bomb went off on Thursday at an office of ING Bank in Amsterdam, causing a small explosion in which no one was hurt, a spokeswoman for the bank said. A series of letter bombs have been sent in the country this week, including one d...

Coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital, in home

A Keralite student from Wuhan university, who tested postive for the novelcoronavirus thereby becoming the countrys second such case, was on Thursday discharged from the isolation ward of theAlappuzha Medical college hospital, health depart...

Parents of Nirbhaya, death row convicts protest outside court for & against hanging

Nirbhayas parents Thursday protested outside a trial court here against delay in hanging of the four death row convicts for gang rape and murder of their daughter, while parents of the condemned prisoners protested against the death sentenc...

British finance minister quits in reshuffle

London, Feb 13 AFP Britains finance minister, Sajid Javid, resigned on Thursday, just weeks after Brexit and a month before he was due to deliver the governments annual budget.Javids spokesman confirmed he would be leaving just as Prime Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020