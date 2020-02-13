Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Sacking of UK minister who broke N.Ireland logjam dismays Belfast, Dublin

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:38 IST
UPDATE 2-Sacking of UK minister who broke N.Ireland logjam dismays Belfast, Dublin
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sacked the minister who helped end three years of political paralysis in Northern Ireland, prompting criticism on Thursday that Johnson was indifferent to the fate of the people living there.

As Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith brokered a deal to restore the region's elected assembly, a key element of the 1998 Good Friday peace accord that ended 30 years of violence known as "the Troubles". In a rare consensus, he was praised by all sides in Northern Ireland politics.

"Sacking the most successful Secretary of State in a decade shows Johnson's dangerous indifference to us," said Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP, one of the five parties that re-entered the regional power-sharing government as a result of the deal. Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said: "his dedication to the role was incredible".

Smith's dismissal came at a sensitive time for Northern Ireland, which faces complex challenges as it exits from the European Union along with the rest of the United Kingdom while neighboring Ireland remains part of the bloc. There was no immediate statement from 10 Downing Street, Johnson's office, explaining the reasons for Smith's ouster, which came as part of a wider cabinet reshuffle.

Smith announced his sacking on Twitter, saying that "serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege".

CHALLENGE AND RISK

The Northern Ireland institutions had been dormant since the collapse in 2017 of a power-sharing agreement between Unionists, who want the region to remain in the United Kingdom, and Irish nationalists, who want to become part of the Republic of Ireland. Leo Varadkar, the Irish prime minister, thanked Smith on Twitter for restoring the power-sharing deal in Belfast and for helping to secure an agreement between London and Dublin to avoid border checks between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit. This was seen as key to maintaining peace.

"You are one of Britain's finest politicians of our time," Varadkar told Smith in his post. Simon Coveney, Dublin's foreign minister, said Smith had been very effective "at a time of real challenge and risk".

The Times newspaper in London cited an unnamed senior government source as saying Johnson had felt "blindsided" by the power-sharing deal brokered by Smith, and that there was "concern about the way he's been operating". But the newspaper also said that Johnson and his cabinet had been fully briefed on the deal before it was agreed.

Bertie Ahern, a former Irish prime minister and one of the key architects of the Good Friday agreement, blamed "sour grapes" on Johnson's part because Smith had held a senior role under former British Prime Minister Theresa May. "I think it's very disappointing," Ahern told RTE television. "I interpret the firing of a person who has probably been one of the best secretaries of state, to me it looks to be vindictive."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Apple to reopen some stores in Beijing on Feb. 14 - website

Apple will reopen some stores in Beijing from Feb. 14 with reduced opening hours, it said on its website, while many of its other stores in mainland China will remain shut as the country continues to battle a coronavirus outbreak.The iPhone...

‘Give up Subsidy’ of India among top 9 Energy Policy Lighthouses of World

Give up Subsidy campaign along with its subsidiary schemes for ensuring cooking fuel access in India has been recognized among the top nine policies of the world in the area of the energy transition by the World Economic Forum WEF. In a rec...

Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar

Japan on Thursday reported the first death of a person infected with novel coronavirus, as the number of cases on a quarantined cruise ship offshore soared over 200. The woman in her 80s was tested for the virus after being hospitalized and...

UPDATE 1-South African state airline SA Express under bankruptcy protection

South African state airline SA Express is under a form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue, a spokeswoman for the airline said on Thursday.Her comments come after SA Express lost a court battle with a contractor, logistics fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020