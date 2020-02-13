Pompeo says settlement report shows UN's 'unrelenting anti-Israel bias'
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday denounced the UN release of a list of companies involved with Israeli settlements, saying it proved the world body was biased against the Jewish state.
"Its publication only confirms the unrelenting anti-Israel bias so prevalent at the United Nations," Pompeo said in a statement, calling himself "outraged."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
