Pompeo says settlement report shows UN's 'unrelenting anti-Israel bias'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:19 IST
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday denounced the UN release of a list of companies involved with Israeli settlements, saying it proved the world body was biased against the Jewish state.

"Its publication only confirms the unrelenting anti-Israel bias so prevalent at the United Nations," Pompeo said in a statement, calling himself "outraged."

