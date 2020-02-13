Left Menu
UK PM Johnson tightens grip on finance ministry with new joint advisory board

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 13-02-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 22:10 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has created a new economic advisory board split between his office and the finance ministry, his spokesman said, as the British leader tightens his control over the management of the economy.

The team, announced as part of a ministerial reshuffle which prompted the surprise resignation of finance minister Sajid Javid, will be developed over the coming weeks with Javid's replacement Rishi Sunak, the spokesman said.

Asked whether the new finance minister would stick to the fiscal rules that Javid had set out, the spokesman declined to comment.

