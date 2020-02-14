Left Menu
It feels bad: Mamata after being snubbed for Kolkata metro corridor inauguration

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not inviting her for the inauguration of Phase I of East-West Metro corridor, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said a lot of hard work was put on the work of metro but they don't have the courtesy to call and inform.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not inviting her for the inauguration of Phase I of East-West Metro corridor, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said a lot of hard work was put on the work of metro but they don't have the courtesy to call and inform. "We worked hard for the metro and it feels bad that even for a small route they don't have the courtesy to call me and inform," said Banerjee while speaking at the Assembly.

Her comments come after Banerjee's name was missing from the invitation of the inauguration of Phase I of East-West Metro corridor between Salt Lake Sector-V to Salt Lake Stadium. Further slamming the opposition, Banerjee said, "In Bengal, we have stepped up laws against women. Police immediately file FIR against crime against women but look at Uttar Pradesh. In UP, victims are burnt alive and their families are attacked. If you want to see the law and order situation send a team to UP."

The TMC supremo has taken out marches and protested against CAA and NRC and said they will not be implemented in West Bengal. (ANI) People have no courtesy to inform me: Banerjee on Kolkata metro inauguration

