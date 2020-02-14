Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth Congress stages protest over LPG price hike

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 15:35 IST
Youth Congress stages protest over LPG price hike

Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday staged a protest outside Shastri Bhawan here over the LPG price hike. The protest was led by IYC president Srinivas BV.

The protesters demanded that the government should rollback the LPG cylinder price hike. State-owned oil marketing companies increased the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders to the tune of Rs 149 per cylinder from February 12.

As a mark of protest, the IYC members also cooked food by using cow dung. The protesters were raising slogans 'Khali cylinder yaha hai, Smriti Irani kaha hai?' (the empty cylinder is here, where is Smriti Irani).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Thursday taken a dig at the BJP over the price hike by tweeting a UPA-era picture of the saffron party's leaders, including Irani, protesting an increase in prices of cooking gas at the time. IYC national president Srinivas BV, "BJP is trying to take revenge for the defeat in the Delhi assembly polls. Just because people did not vote in BJP's favour, they are punishing them by increasing the LPG price.

"This decision is cruel and harsh against poor and also shows anti-poor mindset of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. The protesters also displayed gas stove and cylinder outside Petroleum Ministry at Shastri Bhawan.

The Youth Congress members demanded the hike be rolled back and accused the union government of "electrocuting" household budgets. IYC national media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said that increasing Rs 149 is "unethical".

"The current government has increased the price of LPG. This will directly affect the lower section of the society. This has to be taken back," Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Dal Lake in Kashmir to get eco-sensitive zone tag soon

The Dal Lake and its surrounding areas in Srinagar will soon be declared an eco-sensitive zone, officials said on Friday. The famous lake has shrunk to less than half its original size with its capacity down to 40 percent due to pollution a...

FACTBOX-How powerful was Harvey Weinstein? His film legacy paints a picture

At the heart of Harvey Weinsteins New York rape trial is a power dynamic between a producer of some of the biggest culture-defining films of the past 20 years and two women who accuse him of abusing that stature by sexually assaulting them....

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

There were no doctors, nurses or medical equipment at the Wuhan hotel converted into a temporary quarantine facility for suspected coronavirus patients when brothers Wang Xiangkai and Wang Xiangyou arrived two weeks ago.CYBERCRIME-NETHERLAN...

Bengaluru Police bust gang involved in e-commerce fraud

Bengaluru Police on Friday said that it has busted a gang engaged in e-commerce fraud over the online marketplace who were involved in 200 of the 316 cheating cases registered last year. We registered 316 cases for cheating through online m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020