No comments: Anurag on Amit Shah's displeasure over 'goli maro..' chant in MOS' poll rally

  • PTI
  • Hamirpur
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 22:44 IST
  • Created: 14-02-2020 22:44 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday refused to make any comment over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that chants like "goli maro..." during electioneering by BJP leaders should have been avoided. "No comment," said Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Thakur, when asked by reporters about the Shah crowd raising slogans like "goli maro..." in response to the junior minister's certain remarks during an election rally addressed by him.

Talking to reporters here, Thakur said despite losing the Delhi assembly elections, the BJP has emerged stronger as people are still with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "There are many states where non-BJP parties are in power as the voting pattern for the elections in states and country is different. In non-BJP states too, the BJP had secured more votes than the ruling parties in those states in the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

The minister of state also mocked the Congress party for claiming that the developmental works have been ignored in India in general and Himachal in particular. The people unable to see developmental works in the country and the state should "change the number of their spectacles" to see how much development has taken place all over India including Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Citing the 15th Finance Commission report, the minister said the central government has allocated much more grant to Himachal and it would further accelerate the pace of progress in the state. Replying to a question on price rise, he asserted that prices have remained under control during the BJP government's tenure.

The prices of essential commodities had rather skyrocketed during the UPA I and II regimes, he asserted, adding that if there were some instances of price rise for a month or so were natural phenomena due to natural calamities. Terming as "untrue and false" the allegations that Himachal was allocated lesser fund for railways works ibn the state, he claimed said the hilly state was rather given proportionately higher funds and it would soon be reflected due to development of railway network in the state.

The minister earlier listened to the grievances and suggestions of the people at his native village, Samirpur, and sorted out most of them on the spot. The minister also took part in a function at Morsoo village and distributed lamps, cycles and heaters to the needy people of Morsoo gram panchayat.

