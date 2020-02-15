Left Menu
Cong will suffer rout in Puducherry polls as in Delhi: BJP

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

BJP in Puducherry on Saturday accused the ruling Congress of failure to implement its poll promises made four years ago and it would be voted out in the 2021 assembly elections.

"Corruption, poor administration and failure to maintain law and order" had come to alienate the support of the people and the Congress would suffer "a total defeat" in the polls as in recent Delhi elections, BJP's Puducherry unit President V Saminathan said in a release. He alleged that the holding of a special session of the assembly on Wednesday was only an attempt to "cover up the failures" of the government.

During the session, the assembly had adopted a resolution seeking withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Instead of tackling various issues, the Congress government was focussing virtually on "unimportant" matters, he said adding the people would teach the party a lesson in the next assembly elections.

