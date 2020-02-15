Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP warns its leaders to put a lid on hate speeches, but will it work?

Days after facing a major debacle in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now decided to rein in its leaders who are seemingly speaking out of line.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 20:59 IST
BJP warns its leaders to put a lid on hate speeches, but will it work?
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Days after facing a major debacle in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now decided to rein in its leaders who are seemingly speaking out of line. In a move that is being seen as an attempt to thwart hate speech, after displeasure was made evident by Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda today called in the senior leader and union minister Giriraj Singh to the party headquarters.

Home Minister Amit Shah had recently reportedly stated that the out of line statements made by party leadership have been a cause for defeat of the BJP in the recently held Delhi assembly polls. Today's meeting was seen by the party sources as an attempt by top BJP leadership to instil some discipline into the statements being made by them.

Singh had been in the news after he reportedly made a comment about Deoband being the 'gangotri' of terrorism as terrorists like Hafiz Saeed have emerged from this place. In Delhi elections, Singh had equated Shaheen Bagh with the sanctuary of suicide bombers. "I had once stated that Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorism. All the major terrorists from across the world have been born here," Singh said while addressing a gathering at UP's Saharanpur three days ago.

After facing flak for his statement, the Union Minister said that he stands by his statement that "Deoband is Gangotri of terrorism". "My statement is correct and if someone has a problem then ask Uttar Pradesh police to list how many people are involved in terror activities," he told reporters

The two leaders who remained in the limelight for making inflammatory speeches were Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Delhi West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma. It is in this context that Shah reportedly stated that few statements made by the leaders have harmed the party in the recent polls.

While, party leadership, time and again is cautioning its leaders against making irresponsible statements that could be bordering on hate speeches, many in the party feel that sending warnings do not serve the purpose. "In some cases, one remains tight-lipped for a few days. But without any action, these warnings are empty sounds," opined a senior party leader while stating that leaders make statements they believe in and warnings can't change it.

However, whether the warning and cautioning will prove effective in upcoming polls in Bihar and other states or it remains sheer posturing by the party's top brass is yet to be seen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Woman who went missing 14 years ago reunited with family in Mangaluru

An elderly woman from Tamil Nadu was on Saturday reunited with her daughter and son after 14 years at the Mangalurus White Doves destitute home. Mary only knew her name when she came here 10 years ago. Recently, she told us about her home t...

Kerala govt gives nod for probe against Congress leader

The Kerala government on Saturday granted permission to the vigilance department to initiate a probe against former health minister and Congress leader V S Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case. In an order dated February 14, release...

Maha morcha against CAA-NRC-NPR in Mumbai

Thousands of people, including a large number of women, on Saturday gave a call against the CAA-NRC-NPR regime at Mumbais Azad Maidan amid recitation of Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faizs popular poem Hum Dekhenge and slogans against Prime Minister...

External Affairs Minister meets Pompeo, Pelosi on sidelines of Munich Conference

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and discussed Indo-US bilateral relationship ahead of President Donald Trumps visit to India this mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020