BJP warns its leaders to put a lid on hate speeches, but will it work?

Days after facing a major debacle in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now decided to rein in its leaders who are seemingly speaking out of line. In a move that is being seen as an attempt to thwart hate speech, after displeasure was made evident by Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda today called in the senior leader and union minister Giriraj Singh to the party headquarters.

Home Minister Amit Shah had recently reportedly stated that the out of line statements made by party leadership have been a cause for defeat of the BJP in the recently held Delhi assembly polls. Today's meeting was seen by the party sources as an attempt by top BJP leadership to instil some discipline into the statements being made by them.

Singh had been in the news after he reportedly made a comment about Deoband being the 'gangotri' of terrorism as terrorists like Hafiz Saeed have emerged from this place. In Delhi elections, Singh had equated Shaheen Bagh with the sanctuary of suicide bombers. "I had once stated that Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorism. All the major terrorists from across the world have been born here," Singh said while addressing a gathering at UP's Saharanpur three days ago.

After facing flak for his statement, the Union Minister said that he stands by his statement that "Deoband is Gangotri of terrorism". "My statement is correct and if someone has a problem then ask Uttar Pradesh police to list how many people are involved in terror activities," he told reporters

The two leaders who remained in the limelight for making inflammatory speeches were Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Delhi West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma. It is in this context that Shah reportedly stated that few statements made by the leaders have harmed the party in the recent polls.

While, party leadership, time and again is cautioning its leaders against making irresponsible statements that could be bordering on hate speeches, many in the party feel that sending warnings do not serve the purpose. "In some cases, one remains tight-lipped for a few days. But without any action, these warnings are empty sounds," opined a senior party leader while stating that leaders make statements they believe in and warnings can't change it.

However, whether the warning and cautioning will prove effective in upcoming polls in Bihar and other states or it remains sheer posturing by the party's top brass is yet to be seen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

