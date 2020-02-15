Pawan Kalyan extends support to agitating people to retain Amaravati as AP capital

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and popular actor Pawan Kalyan on Saturday visited the villages in Amaravati region and interacted with the agitating people. Addressing them, he said: "When the then Telugu Desam Party (TDP) govt was pooling 34,000 acres of land, I was afraid. I asked the then TDP leaders what if something goes wrong."

"My suspicions turned true today. After winning 151 seats, I thought that Jagan will give a stable rule. But now the same government has brought you on the roads. I express solidarity with your fight. I can raise my voice at higher levels. That is what I can do," he said. The agitating people of these villages are demanding to retain Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. Their agitation entered the 60th day today.

Kalyan also assured them that his party and BJP will hold a big rally. "When the women were lathi-charged during your 'Chalo Assembly' protest, I went to Delhi and took up the matter with the BJP. We are planning a rally here," he said. (ANI)

