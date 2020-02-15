Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erdogan, Trump discuss ways to end crisis in Idlib: Turkish presidency

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 21:50 IST
Erdogan, Trump discuss ways to end crisis in Idlib: Turkish presidency
(Representative Image) Image Credit: tr.usembassy.gov

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday discussed with US counterpart Donald Trump ways to end the crisis in Idlib, Syria's last major rebel bastion, and condemned Damascus' attacks there, the Turkish presidency said. "Stressing that the regime's most recent attacks are unacceptable, the president and Trump exchanged views on ways to end the crisis in Idlib without further delay," the presidency said in a statement after the two leaders spoke on the phone.

The situation in Syria has become more tense as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad intensifies his assault on Idlib backed by Moscow air power. Hundreds of civilians have been killed while 800,000 Syrians have been forced to leave their homes to flee the offensive since December, according to the United Nations.

Turkey has 12 observation posts in Idlib as part of the 2018 Ankara-Moscow agreement made in southern city of Sochi. Erdogan threatened to attack Damascus if regime forces did not go back behind the borders of the Sochi deal by the end of February after 14 Turks were killed by Syrian regime shelling in Idlib this month.

Relations between Turkey and the United States have been strained over multiple issues including Syria but it appears the Americans are trying to capitalize on the tensions over Idlib between Ankara and Moscow. US special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey came to Ankara earlier this week, and voiced Washington's support for Ankara's "legitimate" interests in Syria and in Idlib.

But Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier on Saturday insisted that Turkey-Russia relations "shouldn't" be affected by differences of opinion over Syria. "The situation in Idlib will not affect the S-400 agreement," Cavusoglu said, referring to Ankara's purchase of the Russian air defense system criticized by Washington.

The US has threatened to hit Turkey with sanctions over the S-400 deal. The Turkish presidency also said Erdogan and Trump discussed the situation in war-torn Libya and "underlined the importance of restoring peace and stability."

And the leaders agreed to restart negotiations to increase bilateral trade to USD 100 billion per year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi fighter crashes in Yemen, rebels say plane shot down

A Saudi fighter jet crashed in conflict-torn Yemen, the Riyadh-led military coalition backing the government said Saturday, as the countrys Iran-backed Huthi rebels claimed to have shot it down. The Tornado aircraft came down Friday in nort...

FACTBOX-Carmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures

Automakers including Daimler, Ford and Tesla are looking to resume production in China after being forced to shut factories following the outbreak of a new coronavirus.Below are details on carmakers plans in alphabetical order BMWs China v...

Erdogan, Trump discuss ways to end crisis in Idlib: Turkish presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday discussed with US counterpart Donald Trump ways to end the crisis in Idlib, Syrias last major rebel bastion, and condemned Damascus attacks there, the Turkish presidency said. Stressing tha...

CPI (M) retains unbroken hold on Talasari tehsil panchayat

The CPI M on Saturday retained Talasari tehsil panchayat samiti in Palghar districtof Maharashtra with its chairperson and vice-chairperson getting elected unopposed.Nandkumar Hadal and Rajesh Kharpade were elected unopposed as chairperson ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020