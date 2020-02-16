Left Menu
Kejriwal set to take oath as Delhi CM, tight security at Ramlila Maidan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 09:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 09:33 IST
Arvind Kejriwal. Image Credit: ANI

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive time on Sunday at the city's Ramlila Maidan where a multi-level security arrangement has been put in place. Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, Kejriwal urged Delhiites to attend his oath-taking ceremony to bless "their son".

Besides the AAP chief, his cabinet colleagues - Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam will also take oath. The Aam Aadmi Party has invited 50 people from different walks of life, who have contributed to Delhi's "nirman", to share the stage with Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony.

According to the police, 2,000 to 3,000 personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, will be deployed as part of the security arrangements. Drones are likely to be used for surveillance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the ceremony, besides BJP MPs and MLAs from Delhi. The AAP had said no chief minister or political leader from other states will be part of the event as it will be a "Delhi-specific" ceremony.

On Saturday, Kejriwal called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for Delhi's development, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months, according to party functionaries. Traffic regulations have been put in place in the area adjoining Ramlila Maidan from 8 am to 2 pm.

As this is an event open for the public, "We are expecting a good number of people to turn up tomorrow," senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said.

