Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal's statue installed at wax museum in Ludhiana

A wax statue of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been installed at Prabhakar Wax Museum in Punjab's Ludhiana.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ludhiana (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 10:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 10:49 IST
Kejriwal's statue installed at wax museum in Ludhiana
A wax statue of Arvind Kejriwal installed at a museum in Punjab. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A wax statue of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been installed at Prabhakar Wax Museum in Punjab's Ludhiana. The development comes after the Aam Aadmi Party romped to a magnificent victory in the Delhi Assembly election winning 62 out of 70 seats in the Assembly for a second time after its 2015 sweep of 67 seats.

Kejriwal is all set to be sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister with his Cabinet at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today. The sculptor of the statue said Kejriwal has won for the third time because the leader has fulfilled the promises made to the people.

"People want prosperity for the country and Arvind Kejriwal has given it to them. He has convinced the people with his work -- not only to the citizens of Delhi but to the entire nation," said Sunil Prabhakar, sculptor and owner of the wax museum. "I have been making statues for a long time. I have also made statues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi. I have made 65 statues till now," he added.

Prabhakar said the statue is a way of congratulating Kejriwal for his win. "I was overwhelmed on seeing his determination and dedication towards the nation. This is a way of congratulating him for his win," Prabhakar said.

An Aam Aadmi Party worker Punit Shani present at the museum welcomed the idea of a statue, saying: "I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal for the massive win and it has proved that people have accepted him as a leader. Installing a statue is a great idea and I appreciate the makers for this. We also wish him more success in life." The Kejriwal-led AAP won the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday with a clear majority of 62 seats with the main contender BJP bagging eight seats, better than its tally of three in 2015, and the Congress failing to open its account just like in the last election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

China finmin says expects fiscal revenues to fall, expenditure to rise

Chinas Finance Minister Liu Kun said on Sunday he expects the countrys fiscal revenues to fall and expenditure to rise in the future.The comments were made in the leading Communist Party theoretical journal Qiushi. ...

Prime Minister Modi arrives in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here on Sunday morning. He was received by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state ministers, BJP leaders and officials.Prime Minister...

Concerns raised over rising cases of temple thefts in Odisha

Expressing concerns over rising cases of temple thefts in Odisha and illegal exports of idols, non-profit INTACH urged the government for framing a holistic policy and taking legal measures to deal with the menace. The organizations state c...

Kiren Rijiju runs with ITBP personnel as part of Fit India movement

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday ran with Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel as part of the Fit India Movement and felicitated the winners. The minister is on a visit to Auli to support ITBP Mountaineering And Skiing Inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020