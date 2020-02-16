Anyone can meet Amit Shah over CAA: Shiv Prasad Shukla

Left Menu
Development News Edition

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 12:34 IST
BJP leader Shiv Prasad Shukla speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shiv Prasad Shukla on Sunday said that anyone having issues pertaining to the new citizenship law can meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and stressed that dialogue must take place to resolve the issue. Speaking to ANI in New Delhi, Shukla said, "Anyone can meet Amit Shah over Citizenship (Amendment) Act after getting an appointment. The dialogue should happen now."

A bunch of Shaheen Bagh protesters on Saturday said that they would be going to meet Amit Shah at his residence on Sunday over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), while admitting at the same time that they have not sought an appointment with the minister. The development came two days after the Home Minister said at a media summit that anyone having doubts over CAA could seek an appointment from his office and he would be willing to meet the person(s) within three days.

A large number of people have been staging a protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh since mid-December last year over the CAA, seeking its withdrawal. It's being dubbed as the "people's protest" because it has no leader or coordinator. Congratulating Arvind Kejriwal for winning Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP leader exuded confidence that the AAP leader would "serve the people" well.

Kejriwal was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time in a row on Sunday. (ANI)

