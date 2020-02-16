Left Menu
Rameswaram Island United Jamath takes out rally against CAA

Rameswaram Island United Jamath on Sunday organised a protest rally against Citizenship Amendment Act near Pamban Akkalmadam in Rameswaram.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 15:05 IST
President Rameswaram United Island Jamat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rameswaram Island United Jamath on Sunday organised a protest rally against Citizenship Amendment Act near Pamban Akkalmadam in Rameswaram. Spearheaded by Island United Jamat President, I.H.B Rabbani various political parties and communities gathered in large numbers for the rally.

Speaking to ANI, Rabbani said on Saturday talked about three demands for which they were protesting. "We have three demands which we are articulating through this rally. Take back NRC, NPR and CAA. Second, Kerala Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal, all have passed the resolution against it. We also want to condemn the same in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Kasib, a member of Pamban Muslim Jamat who participated in today's rally in Rameswaram told ANI: "We've witnessed cyclones and many other natural calamities which caused us much hardship. We lost our certificates and belongings. We were uprooted. From where do we get our certificates?" Participants at the rally also expressed their condemnation of the February 14 incident during a rally in Chennai where protestors were trashed and lathi-charged.

Island United Jamat President, Rabbani said: "We want immediate stringent action against those who thrashed, lathi-charged the protestors at Tambaram in Chennai," he added. On the evening of February, 14 police had detained over 100 protesters following a scuffle during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

