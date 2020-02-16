Left Menu
Small cities like Varanasi, not metros, will have greater say in nation's development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Sunday that small cities like Varanasi will have a greater say in the development of the nation as compared to metropolitan cities.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 15:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 15:39 IST
PM Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Varanasi on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Sunday that small cities like Varanasi will have a greater say in the development of the nation as compared to metropolitan cities. "In a transforming India, small cities like Varanasi, Tier-I and Tier-II cities, will add new chapters in the story of the nation's development. Contribution of these small cities will be greater than big metros," said Modi while addressing a rally here after the unveiling of a statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya.

"The rise of small cities will take the country forward," he said. "It is these small cities that are benefitted more by the schemes of the Centre," he added. Modi said that the government is committed to providing potable water to every household under the 'Jal Jivan Mission'.

"There should be no laxity in the cleanliness mission. In the next five years we will have to work with full strength to provide water to every household under 'Jal Jivan Mission'," said the Prime Minister. He said that the tourism sector will play a crucial role in achieving a USD 5 trillion economy.

"Today when we talk about USD 5 trillion economy in India, tourism is an integral part of it. Besides nature, heritage tourism has a strong role to play in achieving the goal. Also, along with Varanasi, other holy sites are also being developed using new technologies," he said. PM Modi said that inauguration and foundation-laying of schemes worth Rs 1200 crore is being done in Varanasi today that includes hospitals, roads, flyovers, beautification of the city, etc. He said that "the government has spent Rs 25,000 crore for the development of Varanasi in the last five years."

Speaking about the memorial and statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya, the Prime Minister said the ethics and thoughts of the late Jana Sangh leader will inspire generations to come. "This memorial (of Deendayal Upadhyaya) which has been built here and this grand statue which has been installed will continue to inspire generations to come, the ethics and thoughts of Deendayal ji will inspire," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

