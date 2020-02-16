Maharashtra BJP to stage protest against MVA govt over women security, farmers' issues

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil on Sunday said his party would stage a statewide protest on February 22 against the state government over the security of women and farmers' issues.

Maharashtra BJP in its state executive meet in Navi Mumbai passed a resolution against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over various issues, including farmers and women security.

Patil said that Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government has betrayed the mandate and breached the trust of people. "Maharashtra will not forgive this," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.