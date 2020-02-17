Albania hopes for 400 mln euros for quake recovery

Prime Minister Edi Rama warned Monday that Albania will be "in trouble" if a donor conference does not pledge at least 400 million euros to help it recover from a powerful earthquake. The impoverished Balkan state was hit by a 6.4-magnitude quake in November, killing 51 people, leaving 17,000 homeless and creating a recovery bill of more than a billion euros ($1.08 billion), according to an official assessment.

As major donors as well as UN agencies, assembled in Brussels to gather pledges of financial support, Rama said he had been impressed by the speed of the EU response. "The assessment of the post-disaster report which was prepared together with the World Bank, United Nations, and the EU is quite frightening because it says that the damages exceed a billion euros," Rama told reporters.

"For a country with a GDP of 13.5 billion it is quite a big sum and it's beyond our human possibilities to address all that needs alone." Rama said he did not expect the conference to cover the whole amount, but "a minimum of 40 percent because -- otherwise we might be in trouble".

Albanian expectations have been dampened by what Rama called a "political earthquake" in October when three EU states blocked Tirana from starting membership talks to join the bloc -- the second such delay in less than six months. "We have to be realistic and not raise the expectations beyond a certain bar because we have learned the hard way that we should not have excessive expectations from today's European Union," Rama said.

France -- which led the Netherlands and Denmark in October's veto -- softened its opposition at the weekend after the European Commission, the bloc's executive, proposed a tougher and more political admissions process for new members. French President Emmanuel Macron said that if a commission report on Albania and fellow hopeful North Macedonia next month confirms enough progress on reforms, he would be ready to agree to start the long accession process.

"They speak about dates and we are like lovers that wait for the date to get married and then the other side doesn't show up," Rama said. "I'm expecting nothing. If it will come, it will be a great joy, if it will not come we continue with more stubbornness and with more willingness to do what we have to do and to prove them wrong."

