BJP walks out of Raj Assembly over bribery racket in transport dept

Opposition BJP on Monday staged a walkout from the Assembly expressing dissatisfaction over the Congress government's reply on action taken by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against an alleged bribery racket in the state's transport department. The BJP had filed multiple adjournment motions and wanted a discussion over the issue.

But during Zero Hour, when a few legislators tried to raise the issue, they were disallowed by Speaker CP Joshi who said the government will give a statement in the House later. In the post-lunch sitting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal's spoke on the adjournment motions, but BJP members expressed dissatisfaction over his reply. They created an uproar and sought details of who were the key "beneficiaries" of the alleged bribery racket.

Dhariwal said the ACB has been carrying out a crackdown on the alleged wrongdoings in the department on a continuous basis and tabled details of action taken by the ACB. He said 30 cases were registered during 2013-2018, when the BJP was ruling the state.

During the period, 16 transport inspectors, six DTOs and eight employees were booked, he said. The minister informed the House that since December 2018, six cases were registered which included one of disproportionate assets and two of misuse of public office.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and BJP legislator Ashok Lahoti tried to raise more questions on the issue, but the Speaker did not allow them, and continued with the proceedings of the House. Later, dissatisfied with the government's reply on the issue, BJP legislators staged a walkout.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau has busted a bribery racket in the Transport Department, seizing cash worth Rs 1.20 crore from private agents. On Sunday night, the ACB arrested Transport Inspector Udaiveer Singh, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from private agent Manish Mishra, officials said on Monday. Seven other officers and seven private agents were also arrested, ACB officials said.

