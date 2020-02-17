Will work to fulfil promises made in guarantee card: AAP ministers after taking charge

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues took charge of their respective offices on Monday and asserted that they would work to fulfil the promises made in the "guarantee card", released during the poll campaign, including reduction in pollution and expansion of metro network. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held meetings with the officials of finance and education departments soon after taking charge at the Delhi Secretariat here.

He continues to hold key portfolios including finance and education. After taking charge, cabinet ministers said that the priority of the government will be fulfilling the promises made in the "guarantee card" and manifesto of the Aam Aadmi Party.

During the poll campaign in the run up to the recent assembly elections, Kejriwal had released a 'guarantee card' that promised free bus services for students, 24 hours drinking water supply, and deployment of "mohalla marshals" for women's safety. The "guarantee card" also promised more than 11,000 buses and increasing the length of the Delhi Metro network to over 500 kilometres.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said," The CM's Guarantee Card will be his priority and at the same time the government will work on further strengthening Delhi's transport system." After taking the charge of his office, Satyendar Jain said fulfilling the targets of the AAP's manifesto and those made in the "guarantee card" will be his priority.

"I will also work hard to bring 'mohalla clinics' within a radius of one kilometer for every citizen across Delhi. I will also work to provide clean water to every citizen round-the-clock," said Jain, who holds the charge of Water, PWD, Health, Urban Development and Irrigation and Flood Control Department. Another minister Gopal Rai said the new government will reach every level of the society and work will be done keeping in mind the needs of the most disadvantaged section of the society.

"The people of Delhi have new expectations from the new government and people are looking forward to delivery of the Delhi's development model. People are discussing this model across the country and we will ensure expansion of this model," Rai told reporters after taking the charge of his office. Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said that he will work for the development of people hailing from every class and background.

"People have supported the AAP wholeheartedly and it is our time to return this faith. We will work hard to make Delhi a better city for everyone," Gautam said. Cabinet minister Imran Hussain said the Delhi government wants to make Delhi a world class city.

Keeping this in mind, the manifesto and the chief minister's "guarantee card" were prepared and now the emphasis will be on fast implementation, Hussain said.

