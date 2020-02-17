DMK MP compares media houses to Mumbai's red-light area

DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi on Monday compared media houses and TV news channel studios to Mumbai's red light area, and accused them of running unimportant debates. "I say it openly that these TV journalists are real scoundrels and they run debates like Mumbai red-light area. These journalists debate whether Thalapathy (MK Stalin) or his family go to a temple or not. I want to ask the journalists whether this debate is important for the country," Bharathi said while speaking at an event here.

He also accused the media of running a campaign against the DMK on various levels. "These journalists don't have a job. They just keep blaming us (DMK leaders). While AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others took the help of Prashant Kishor (for designing their poll campaign), the journalists are only concerned when the DMK takes his help," he added.

He further said, "Dalits in north India are not fit to become judges but in Tamil Nadu, it happened because of Karunanidhi." His comments have sparked outrage on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

