Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD's 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra' gets support of 3 JDU leaders

'Berozgari Hatao Yatra', a march called by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has received support by three ruling Janata Dal (United) leaders in Bihar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 10:31 IST
RJD's 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra' gets support of 3 JDU leaders
RJD's electoral logo. Image Credit: ANI

'Berozgari Hatao Yatra', a march called by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has received support by three ruling Janata Dal (United) leaders in Bihar. It can be considered as a big blow to the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) ahead of the Bihar assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year. Meanwhile, a poster war between both parties is underway with an aim to highlight each other's shortcomings.

JDU MLA from Kishanganj district, Kochadhaman Mujahid Alam extended support to 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra' (eliminate unemployment march), which will be launched by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Alam said that there is "no doubt" that unemployment is a major issue in the state.

On Monday, JDU MLC from Banka, Javed Iqbal Ansari went on to support Tejashwi Yadav's 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' and questioned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over unemployment and migration issues in the state. Echoing similar sentiments, JDU MLA from Hayaghat, Amarnath Gami had said that no government in the state has ever worked to address the issue of unemployment.

"No doubt, there is unemployment in Bihar. If there was no unemployment then people would not have left Bihar to work in other states. No government has ever worked to address this issue. It is not possible to remove unemployment without the Centre's help," Gami had told reporters here. "If Tejashwi ji is taking out a 'yatra' against unemployment, he should know that the problem of unemployment will not be solved by this. For solving it, a plan should be made and the public should be informed about it," he had added.

However, JDU state president Vashishtha Narayan Singh had said that RJD's 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' is nothing more than "a strategy to gain some publicity." The RJD is slated to hold a 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' in Patna on February 23. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will lead the rally in the state capital, following which it will be held in every district of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Novel device can generate electricity from air using bacterial protein: Study

Researchers have developed a new device that uses a natural bacteria-derived protein to create electricity from moisture in the air, an advance that may help produce renewable energy that can work indoors unlike solar and wind-based generat...

Golf-Long-serving Australia boss Pitt to resign after "difficult" year

Golf Australia GA is looking for a new CEO in the wake of long-serving boss Stephen Pitts resignation on Tuesday as the national governing body grapples with a major restructuring that pressured their bottom line.After 11 years in the role,...

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from coronavirus-hit areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China and a cruise ship in Japan hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and...

Can't wait to get Virat out, announces fit-again Boult

There are no half measures for fit-again New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult who is ready to challenge India captain Virat Kohli on his return to international cricket during the two-Test series starting here on Friday. Boult was out of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020