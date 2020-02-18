RJD's 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra' gets support of 3 JDU leaders

'Berozgari Hatao Yatra', a march called by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has received support by three ruling Janata Dal (United) leaders in Bihar. It can be considered as a big blow to the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) ahead of the Bihar assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year. Meanwhile, a poster war between both parties is underway with an aim to highlight each other's shortcomings.

JDU MLA from Kishanganj district, Kochadhaman Mujahid Alam extended support to 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra' (eliminate unemployment march), which will be launched by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Alam said that there is "no doubt" that unemployment is a major issue in the state.

On Monday, JDU MLC from Banka, Javed Iqbal Ansari went on to support Tejashwi Yadav's 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' and questioned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over unemployment and migration issues in the state. Echoing similar sentiments, JDU MLA from Hayaghat, Amarnath Gami had said that no government in the state has ever worked to address the issue of unemployment.

"No doubt, there is unemployment in Bihar. If there was no unemployment then people would not have left Bihar to work in other states. No government has ever worked to address this issue. It is not possible to remove unemployment without the Centre's help," Gami had told reporters here. "If Tejashwi ji is taking out a 'yatra' against unemployment, he should know that the problem of unemployment will not be solved by this. For solving it, a plan should be made and the public should be informed about it," he had added.

However, JDU state president Vashishtha Narayan Singh had said that RJD's 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' is nothing more than "a strategy to gain some publicity." The RJD is slated to hold a 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' in Patna on February 23. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will lead the rally in the state capital, following which it will be held in every district of the state. (ANI)

