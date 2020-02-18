Left Menu
Development News Edition

High-level meeting to chalk out action plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 12:16 IST
High-level meeting to chalk out action plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi
Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)

Newly-appointed Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has convened a high-level meeting of officers on February 20 to chalk out an action plan to tackle air pollution in the national capital. Rai, who was given the charge of the crucial environment department in the new AAP government, said the reduction in pollution levels will be among the top priority of the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation.

An official said that top officers of the environment department have been asked to give a presentation of their plan on how to reduce pollution levels, especially in winter months, in the city. "The new environment minister has called a meeting of top department officers on Thursday to chalk out the plan to deal with city's pollution," the official said.

Rai, who was given the charge of the environment department by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, has a challenging task at hand as Delhi's pollution level hovers around "severe" category, especially in winter. The environment is among the key departments the Aam Aadmi Party will be focusing in the next five years.

In its 'guarantee card' released in the run-up to the recent assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to reduce pollution levels in Delhi by three times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

MMI SpA Appoints Ryan Rhodes as Chief Commercial Officer

MMI SpA, an Italian company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes for patients undergoing microsurgery, announced today the appointment of Ryan Rhodes to the position of Global Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Rhodes brings nearly 30 years...

UPDATE 3-Japan targets HIV drug trials to fight coronavirus; cruise ship evacuations continue

Japan plans to trial HIV medications to treat patients infected with coronavirus as its growing number of cases poses an increasing threat to the economy and public health, the governments top spokesman said on Tuesday. The government was m...

Prashant Kishor questions Nitish Kumar's development model in Bihar

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday questioned the Nitish Kumar governments development model, even as he sneered at the chief minister for making ideological compromises to stay in an alliance with the BJP. Kis...

US Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy after abuse scandal

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy Tuesday in what it said was an effort to safeguard compensation payouts for sexual abuse victims. The organization has been accused of covering up generations of abuse inflicted on thousands of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020