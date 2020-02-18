Case against TN man for derogatory tweet against Chidambaram,
A case was registered against a resident of Karaikudi in this district for an alleged 'derogatory and threatening' tweet against former union minister P Chidambaram and his son, police said on Tuesday. The Karaikudi police registered the case against the man hailing from the town for tweeting against Chidambaram and hisson Karthi Chidambaram. While Chidambaram is a Rajya Sabha MP, his son represents Sivaganga constituency in the Lok Sabha. The FIRwas registered based ona complaint by A Palaniappan, a local Congress functionary.
