Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt trying to hide poverty behind wall after concealing data on economy, alleges Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 17:33 IST
Govt trying to hide poverty behind wall after concealing data on economy, alleges Cong
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Tuesday accused the government of hiding data, including that of "lowest" consumption levels in 40 years, and asked it to make it public in order to find solutions to problems plaguing the economy. The opposition party took a jibe at the 'Gujarat model' development, accusing the BJP government in the state of trying to "hide poverty" by constructing a wall in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit there later this month.

"We live in times where: GDP is measured in tons, Citizen rights in volts, Nationalism in decibels, Poverty in height and length of the wall. This is BJP's 'New India'!," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter. Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said playing 'hide and seek' has become the favorite game of the BJP government as it is concealing data pertaining to GDP numbers, inflation, unemployment and "now lowest ever consumption".

"Favourite game of the BJP government is hiding and seek. Hide farmer suicide statistics. Hide unemployment figures. Hide the truth of demonetization. Hide real GDP figures. Hide poverty behind the 'wall'. And now hide the lowest consumption in 40 years," he said, adding the government has "launched a war" against all sections of society including women, students, and farmers. Vallabh alleged that 16 out of 23 sectors in manufacturing are in poor condition, but the government continues to be in a denial mode.

"We ask the government that data should not be hidden, but made public so it can be discussed as India is capable of battling all odds," he said. "Those talking about the Gujarat model are now building walls to hide the poverty there. If a disease is to be treated, you have to accept that it is there in the first place. But BJP does not accept its failures," he said while taking a dig at the BJP government over reports of construction of a wall in Ahmedabad to allegedly hide a slum in Ahmedabad.

The Congress leader said the country has had the slowest growth in the last nine years and this will definitely reduce savings as well because inflation is 7.95 percent. "BJP's favourite rating agency Moody's has projected India's growth estimate for 2020 to be 5.4 percent, against the government's claim of showing 6 to 6.5 percent growth in the year," he said.

Vallabh said poverty increases when consumption is low and claimed that UNDP data for 2005-2015 shows that during this period the highest eradication of poverty (271 million people) has taken place in the country and the credit for this goes to MNREGA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court grants bail to Manish Sisodia's ex-OSD in bribery case

A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted bail to Gopal Krishna Madhav, ex-Officer on Special Duty OSD to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with a corruption case.Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI ha...

Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose celebrate son's 7th birthday

American rapper Wiz Khalifa and ex-wife Amber Rose celebrated their son Sebastians seventh birthday with an It-themed party. The celebration showed off their blended family with Ambers boyfriend Alexander AE Edwards also participating in th...

UPDATE 1-Democratic White House candidates face high-pressure Nevada debate

At least six Democratic presidential contenders will meet in a pivotal debate in Nevada on Wednesday, three days before the states voters make their picks in an unsettled and tight nominating race for the White House. The caucuses in Nevada...

Special Court reserves order on bail of six bureaucrats in INX media case

A special court on Tuesday reserved its order on regular bail of all the six bureaucrats and will pronounce order on February 19 in the INX Media corruption case. The bail application was moved by six bureaucrats who were part of the Foreig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020