Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Wild card Roettgen enters race to take over Merkel's party

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:48 IST
UPDATE 2-Wild card Roettgen enters race to take over Merkel's party
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@n_roettgen)

Senior German conservative lawmaker Norbert Roettgen said on Tuesday he would join the race to take over as leader of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), a surprise candidacy that deepens the struggle for the party's future. Merkel's protegee, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, threw the party into turmoil last week by saying she would not stand as chancellor in the next federal election, due by Oct. 2021, and would give up the CDU party chair.

Her announcement left Chancellor Merkel's plans for a smooth transition in tatters. After nearly 15 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy, she has said she will not seek re-election and if a rival takes control of the party, she may have to stand down early. Roettgen is the fourth likely contender for the CDU top job. Kramp-Karrenbauer is this week sounding out prospective candidates, starting on Tuesday with Friedrich Merz, former arch-rival of Merkel on the right of the party.

Roettgen said the CDU had to make decisions about its future course. "This is about the future of the CDU and the Christian-Democratic idea for our country's future," he told reporters.

He sketched a vision of a centrist party that tolerated neither the far right nor far left but would listen to disillusioned voters who have turned to the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD). Warning that the migration issue was not over as the conflict in Syria creates more refugees, Roettgen also emphasized the need for bolder policies to fight climate change.

He has in the past been widely seen as someone who could work with the Greens, the second-biggest party in polls after the conservative bloc. As head of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, Roettgen has carved out something of an international profile, speaking out on issues from Brexit to China's Huawei.

However, he is not widely seen as a big hitter in the party and few political analysts rates his chances. Merkel sacked him as environment minister in 2012 after he lost an election in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state.

The CDU has not yet decided when or how to choose a party leader. Roettgen said he wanted that question to be decided before the summer break and favored Merkel serving a full term. The CDU leader is likely to run as chancellor for the conservative bloc but the Christian Social Union (CSU) - the CDU's Bavarian sister party - also has a say and may want to put forward its leader Markus Soeder as the candidate.

Roettgen said the question of who should run as chancellor could be decided later, around the end of the year. Other CDU leadership contenders are right-wing Health Minister Jens Spahn, and Armin Laschet, premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, a centrist widely seen as a continuity candidate although he sharply criticized Merkel's Europe policy on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi police create green corridor to transport heart

Delhi Police on Tuesday created a green corridor from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Fortis Hospital in New Friends Colony to transport a heart, officials said. The distance of 18 km was covered in 21 minutes, they said.A green corr...

Tata Sons picks up Tata Chemical shares worth Rs 208-cr from other promoter entities

Tata Sons, a promoter of Tata Chemicals, on Tuesday picked up more than 27.52 lakh shares of the company for Rs 208 crore from other promoter entities. According to the block data available on the BSE, Tata Sons purchased a total of 27,52,6...

UPDATE 1-Spain moves forwards on taxing web giants' local revenues

The Spanish government has sent a bill to parliament proposing to tax revenues booked by web giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook in Spain, budget minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday. The government proposes to levy a 3 tax o...

UPDATE 1-Netanyahu's trial to begin on March 17 - Israeli Justice Ministry

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will start on March 17, two weeks after Israel holds its third national election in less than a year, the Justice Ministry said on Tuesday.Netanyahu, the first sitting Israeli prime minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020