SIC probing irregularities in APSSB examination: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said a special investigation

cell (SIC) is probing the alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection

Board (APSSB). Khandu said those involved in the APSSB fiasco will

not be spared and the guilty will be punished. "Within a day of investigation, the SIC has got

several leads and I assure the people that soon the guilty will be in the dragnet of law," he said.

Speaking at a function here, Khandu said, "For the last three years I have been repeating ... that corruption in

any form will not be tolerated and those found guilty, irrespective of power and position, will not be spared. I am

surprised that despite repeated warnings people still have the courage to do corruption."

The APSSB came under public criticism after purported optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet went viral on social

media, soon after the results of the examination for lower divisional clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant (JSA) and

other posts were published on its website on February 14. Several candidates who appeared in the examination on

Monday launched a protest march here, demanding immediate suspension of APSSB chairman V C Verma and controller of

examinations S K Jain for their alleged failure to conduct the exams properly.

The chief minister said the APSSB was constituted to provide transparent, fair and equal playing ground for the

unemployed youths of the state to join government jobs at the lower levels.

He said the APSSB was his vision to root out corruption in recruitment of lower-level jobs, which was

prevalent when recruitments were done by the departments. "It breaks my heart to see my vision being shattered

by a few individuals. I reiterate anybody found involved, will be not spared," he reiterated.

Khandu appealed to government officials to stick to rules and discharge their duties in a fair, transparent and

impartial manner. He regretted that despite wholehearted efforts

'leakages' are still happening in the system and urged the government employees to change the system from within.

Khandu said his government got an absolute mandate in the last Assembly election as the people have confidence and

trust on his government. "In return of the confidence, people have lots of

expectations from us. I will not think twice to take action against those found tinkering with peoples expectations,"

Khandu added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

