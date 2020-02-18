UP budget is anti-poor, anti-students and anti-farmers: Samajwadi Party

Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Tuesday called the budget brought out by the state government as anti-poor, anti-students and anti-farmers. "This budget is anti-poor, anti-students and anti-farmers. Basically, this is old wine in a new bottle," Chaudhary told reporters at a press conference.

Congress MLC Deepak Singh also termed the budget as negative. The Yogi Adityanath government presented a budget of Rs 5,12,860.72 crore for the financial year 2020-21 on Tuesday.

This year's budget amount was Rs 33,159 crore more than the previous financial year 2019-20, which in percentage terms is an increase of 6.5 per cent year on year. For the financial year 2020-21, the Yogi government has included schemes of Rs 10,967.87 crore in the budget. (ANI)

