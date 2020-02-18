BJP legislators stage dharna in Rajasthan Assembly

BJP legislators created a uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday over a comment by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Leader Of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and staged a dharna. Amid the uproar over the comment, the House passed the Rajasthan Agriculture Produce Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Jan Aadhaar Authority Bill, 2020, and Speaker C P Joshi adjourned the proceedings for the day.

After the House was adjourned, the BJP MLAs sat on a dharna in the Well of the House. The sit-in was, however, called off after the speaker assured that the comments of the minister would be expunged. Dhariwal was speaking on the Rajasthan Agriculture Produce Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2020 when he referred to an statement allegedly made by Kataria when he was the disaster management and relief minister in the previous BJP government.

Kataria accused Dhariwal of lying and asked for proof. Opposition members then created an uproar, during which the House passed the two bills. Alleging that they were not allowed to speak on the bills, BJP members entered the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government.

"Our members were annoyed with the comments of the parliamentary affairs minister who was behaving like a child. Our members were also not allowed to speak on the Jan Aadhaar Authority Bill which was an important bill and so we sat on dharna," Kataria told reporters outside the Assembly. He added that the speaker met the agitating members and assured that the comments of the minister would be expunged.

