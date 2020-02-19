There is no criminal case filed directly against me: Karnataka Minister Anand Singh

Karnataka Forest Minister Anand Singh on Wednesday said that there was no criminal case filed directly against him. When asked about PIL filed in the Karnataka High Court against him, Singh told ANI: "Some lawyer has filed a PIL against me in the High Court. I cannot stop anyone from filing the PIL."

"I have given my criminal record. There is no criminal case directly filed against me. My name is there in some cases but in 'others category'. We will see what happens," he said. When asked about Congress leader Siddaramaiah's comments criticising him for being given the forest portfolio, Singh said: "I cannot comment on what he said against me as he is a former chief minister and very senior leader."

"Also the opposition always tries to make allegations against me. That is why he criticised me," he said. Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded that Forest Minister Anand Singh should either be expelled from the ministry or assigned a different portfolio.

A number of cases are pending against Singh including those registered under the Karnataka Forest Act. (ANI)

