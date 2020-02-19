Former MLC Tanwani back in Shiv Sena

Former Maharashtra MLC Kishanchand Tanwani rejoined the Shiv Sena on Wednesday after

being in the BJP for more than five years. Tanwani had quit the Sena and joined the BJP during

the 2014 assembly polls in Maharashtra. The Sena, a former BJP ally, is now heading the three-party coalition government in

the state. On Wednesday evening, Tanwani joined the Sena at

'Matoshree' in Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the party president.

'Matoshree', in Mumbai's suburb of Bandra, is the residence of the Thackeray family.

Besides Thackeray, Industry Minister Subhash Desai, MLC Ambadas Danve and MLA Sanjay Shirsat were present on the

occasion, Tanwani told PTI. Tanwani had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly

polls from Aurangabad Central on a BJP ticket. A corporator of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation,

who is a supporter of Tanwani, also joined the Sena. "We are expecting five to six more corporators to join

the Shiv Sena in the near future," said Danve, who is also the party's Aurangabad district unit president.

Civic election in Aurangabad is expected in April.

