Fadnavis asks CM not to stop fellowship programme 'abruptly'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that he has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to reconsider the decision to stop the Chief Minister fellowship programme abruptly.

"I have written to CM Uddhav ji Thackeray to reconsider Government's decision to stop the CM fellowship program abruptly, in the middle of the batch. By involving youth, Government gains from their ideas, innovation and energy," Fadnavis tweeted.

"I have pointed out in the letter that discontinuing program mid-way will send wrong message about the government in the youth," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.