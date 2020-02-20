Vice President Naidu visits Hunar Haat

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha on Thursday visited 'Hunar Haat' at India Gate, where artisans and craftsmen from various parts of the country are participating. "The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Smt Ushamma visited the Hunar Haat at India Gate today and interacted with the artisans and craftsmen participating from different parts of the country," Tweeted the handle of Vice President of India.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited 'Hunar Haat'. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister had shared his experience of the visit. He tweeted, "The colours and diversity of India on display...Spent a wonderful afternoon at #HunarHaat on India Gate. It showcases the best of products including handicrafts, carpets, textiles and of course, delicious food! Do visit it."

Prime Minister also said that the participation of people from all across India makes Hunar Haat a vibrant place. He also tweeted several photos of the visit. He also said that he had Litti Chokha with a hot cup of tea for lunch. "Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea...," he tweeted. 'Hunar Haat' has been organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs in various cities. The Ministry also pays stipends to the participating artisans and craftsmen. In Delhi, the fair is held every year in February. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.